Lowe's announces new $15 billion buyback plan

Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK MAKELA

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Lowe's Cos Inc LOW.N said its board had authorized a new $15 billion share repurchase program, as the home improvement chain benefited from strong sales of tools and building materials due to people upgrading their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The buyback program has no expiration date and adds to the previous program's balance, which was $4.7 billion as of Dec. 8, the company said on Wednesday.

Lowe's also reaffirmed its fourth-quarter forecast.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

