Lowe's Announces Addl $80 Mln Bonus To Associates

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies Inc. (LOW) announced an additional $80 million in discretionary bonuses and plans to hire more than 50,000 associates across U.S. stores this spring.

The latest bonus will bring the company's total commitment to associates, communities and store safety during the pandemic to nearly $1.3 billion.

The company noted that full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150. It will be the seventh bonus or special payment Lowe's has provided to hourly associates during the pandemic.

The company noted that active hourly associates at U.S. stores, distribution centers and call centers will receive the bonus on February 5.

