Lowe's Announces $100 Mln Bonuses For Associates

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Thursday said it will provide $100 million in bonuses to assist associates with unforeseen expenses and hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150 on August 21, matching the funds provided to all hourly associates in March, May and earlier this month.

This increases the company's total commitment to associates and communities during the pandemic to nearly $600 million.

"No one could have anticipated how long we would be navigating this pandemic together. As we approach the start of another school year, our commitment to support our hard-working associates will continue into August," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.