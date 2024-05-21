News & Insights

Markets
LOW

Lowe's Affirms 2024 Outlook - Update

May 21, 2024 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) said, for full year 2024, the company continues to project: earnings per share of approximately $12.00 to $12.30; Total sales of $84 billion to $85 billion; and comparable sales to be down 2 to 3%. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $12.19 on revenue of $84.43 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net earnings declined to $1.76 billion from $2.26 billion, a year ago. Earnings per share was $3.06, compared to $3.77. On average, 28 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.94, for the quarter.

First quarter total sales were $21.4 billion, compared to $22.3 billion, a year ago. Comparable sales decreased 4.1% as the decline in DIY big ticket discretionary spending was partially offset by positive comparable sales in Pro and online. Analysts on average had estimated $21.12 billion in revenue.

Shares of Lowe's are up 2% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.