Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane

It may not be 2020, but it may start to feel like it for some companies, at least a little. Recreational vehicle (RV) manufacturers had a strong backlog on their order books as social distancing and remote work made mobile homes attractive options. Interest rates between 0% and 0.25% added fuel to that rally.

However, the industry's last two years have been a different story. Higher-for-longer rates have hurt these companies as consumers became more sensitive to borrowing costs.

A single rate cut won’t do much to change that, but if this is the first in a series of cuts between now and the end of 2026, it could be time for investors to start paying attention to these stocks.

This is about more than a bullish narrative. These stocks, which fall in the automotive sector, haven’t been bid up as much as other stocks. That means a catch-up trade could be in place, and here are three names to consider.

Thor Industries Shows Resilience, Primed for Growth

Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE: THO) has proven that its flex pricing power and reduced reliance on discounting have helped deliver positive sales and earnings growth even in a weak retail environment.

Thor Industries has used that strength to fortify its bottom line, reducing debt by nearly $200 million as of this writing in 2025. With dealer inventories normalizing and backlogs stabilizing, the company is positioned for volume recovery as borrowing costs ease.

THO stock is down about 8% in the 30 days heading into its quarterly earnings report. On two separate occasions, the stock has met resistance at a level around $112, just below its 52-week high of around $118. This could be profit-taking since the stock is up 17.9% in the last three months.

That rally has pushed the stock above the analysts’ consensus price of $96.88. However, in the 30 days leading up to earnings, analysts have been turning more bullish on THO stock. This includes analysts from Citigroup and Bank of America, who raised their price targets from $100 to $112 and $120, respectively. On Sept. 3, Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a Strong Sell to a Hold.

Winnebago’s Strategic Pivot Can Pay Off

Unlike Thor Industries, Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) came in light on year-over-year (YOY) revenue and earnings when it reported earnings in June. The company also noted tariff impacts that it hoped to offset with modest price increases, which could reduce earnings per share (EPS) between 50 and 75 cents in its 2026 fiscal year.

The performance is reflected in the WGO stock price, which is down 30% in 2025. Even with a rally of about 6.5% in the last three months, the stock is facing resistance around its current price of $33.25.

The company is undergoing a strategic redesign, expanding into Class C motorhomes and the marine segment, positioning Winnebago to benefit from better financing. Analysts rate the stock as a Moderate Buy with a $43.22 target, 29% above the Sept. 23 price.

Analysts May Finally Be Rewarding Camping World

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) didn’t just deliver a strong earnings report in July; it was one of the company’s strongest quarters ever. Revenue was up 9.4% to $1.98 billion, and EPS was up 50% on a YOY basis. Specific to its RV business, the company also recorded a 20% increase in same-store sales for new and used units.

Camping World has reduced debt by $75 million since late 2024 and expects $15–$20 million in annual tax savings from new legislation, strengthening its financial flexibility even before any rate cuts were announced.

But that failed to impress analysts and investors. CWH stock has declined 5.2% since the report and over 18% in 2025. However, sentiment is beginning to shift. Camping World now holds a consensus Moderate Buy rating and a price target of $21.78, representing a 26.9% increase from current levels. Notably, Zacks Research, which previously upgraded Thor Industries, has upgraded CWH stock from a Strong Sell to a Hold.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.