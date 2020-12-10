NG

Lower pound lifts FTSE 100 as Brexit talks stall

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday as the absence of a Brexit trade deal pressured the pound, while concerns around the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic kept the mid-cap index subdued.

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

Dec 10 (Reuters) - London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged higher on Thursday as the absence of a Brexit trade deal pressured the pound, while concerns around the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic kept the mid-cap index subdued.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 0.5% by 0802 GMT, led by consumer staples, materials and energy stocks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the European Union's chief executive gave themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact after failing to overcome persistent rifts over dinner on Wednesday.

The mid-cap index .FTMC rose just 0.3%, as data showed Britain's economic recovery almost ground to a halt in October due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

In company news, Mike Ashley's British sportswear group Frasers FRAS.L jumped 6.5% to the top of the FTSE 250 after reporting a 25% rise in first-half core earnings.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG PG NL

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More