Lower Open Projected For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last six trading days since the end of the four-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 40 points or 3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,400-point plateau and it's expected to move lower again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on renewed concerns that the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic will damage the economy more than predicted. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The KLCI finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the telecoms, while the financials, industrials and plantations were also mostly in the green.

For the day, the index jumped 17.20 points or 1.25 percent to finish at 1,397.13 after trading between 1,379.10 and 1,400.67. Volume was 9.544 billion shares worth 5.071 billion ringgit. There were 558 decliners and 395 gainers.

Among the actives, Hartalega Holdings skyrocketed 17.66 percent, while Top Glove surged 16.52 percent, Malaysia Airports Holdings soared 4.17 percent, IHH Healthcare spiked 3.68 percent, IOI Corporation accelerated 3.64 percent, Dialog Group jumped 2.76 percent, CIMB Group climbed 2.64 percent, Sime Darby plunged 2.56 percent, Press Metal tumbled 2.14 percent, Tenaga Nasional skidded 1.94 percent, MISC gathered 1.13 percent, Genting dropped 0.99 percent, Axiata perked 0.77 percent, Maybank shed 0.67 percent, Digi.com advanced 0.67 percent, RHB Capital added 0.65 percent, Public Bank collected 0.52 percent, Genting Malaysia sank 0.43 percent, Petronas Chemicals gained 0.37 percent, Sime Darby Plantations fell 0.21 percent, Kuala Lumpur Kepong rose 0.19 percent, Maxis eased 0.19 percent and Hong Leong Financial and AMMB Holdings were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened lower Wednesday and stayed that way throughout the session, extending losses from the previous day.

The Dow plummeted 516.81 points or 2.17 percent to finish at 23,247.97, while the NASDAQ lost 139.38 points or 1.55 percent to 8,863.17 and the S&P 500 fell 50.12 points or 1.75 percent to end at 2,820.00.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as traders reacted to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments about the economic outlook. Powell warned the coronavirus crisis raises longer-term concerns that could result in an extended period of low productivity growth and stagnant incomes.

Powell's comments come a day after House Democrats unveiled a new $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is likely to face considerable opposition in the Republican-led Senate.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday despite data showing a drop in U.S. stockpiles as well as a decline in output last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.49 or 1.9 percent at $25.29 a barrel.

