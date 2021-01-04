Lower Open Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 70 points or 5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,470-point plateau and it's expected to open under renewed pressure on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with several regional bourses ripe for profit taking, while an uptick in coronavirus cases may fuel the weak sentiment. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the food and energy stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index climbed 18.89 points or 1.30 percent to finish at 1,468.24 after trading between 1,425.48 and 1,468.27. Volume was 26.475 billion shares worth 89.208 billion baht. There were 853 decliners and 695 gainers, with 362 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport dropped 0.80 percent, while Asset World advanced 0.88 percent, Bangkok Asset Management gained 0.46 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.69 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.60 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods surged 6.54 percent, Gulf spiked 3.65 percent, Indorama Ventures skyrocketed 7.43 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.90 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 0.51 percent, PTT Global Chemical accelerated 2.14 percent, Siam Commercial Bank sank 0.86 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.26 percent, TMB Bank retreated 1.85 percent and PTT, Kasikornbank, BTS Group, Advanced Info and Bangkok Dusit Medical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks shook off a steady start on Monday and headed sharply lower as the day progressed, cutting into recent gains.

The Dow tumbled 382.59 points or 1.25 percent to finish at 30,223.89, while the NASDAQ dropped 189.83 points or 1.47 percent to end at 12,698.45 and the S&P 500 sank 55.42 points or 1.48 percent to close at 3,700.65.

Upward momentum to start the New Year contributed to the initial strength on Wall Street, although buying interest waned shortly after the open. The subsequent pullback partly reflected profit taking after the Dow and the S&P 500 reached new record intraday highs.

Traders also were reluctant to push stocks higher amid uncertainty ahead of two key Senate runoffs in Georgia later today. Their outcome will determine which party controls the Senate and could have a major impact on what President-elect Joe Biden is able to accomplish.

The sharp pullback reflected concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases in several parts of the world, with a new strain of the virus being detected in the U.S. for the first time. Other countries, including the United Kingdom and Japan, are taking strong lockdown measures.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department reported a continued increase in construction spending in November.

