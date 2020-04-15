Lower Open Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 50 points or 4.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,235-point plateau and it's expected to open under pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative as the damage caused by the coronavirus to the global economy becomes apparent. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index sank 20.25 points or 1.61 percent to finish at 1,236.10 after trading between 1,233.66 and 1,261.66. Volume was 14.429 billion shares worth 69.418 billion baht. There were 868 decliners and 491 gainers, with 322 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.78 percent, while Thailand Airport retreated 2.67 percent, Asset World tanked 5.35 percent, Banpu plunged 5.47 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.43 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tumbled 3.72 percent, Bangkok Expressway sank 4.30 percent, BTS Group skidded 3.51 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods declined 3.74 percent, Kasikornbank dropped 3.29 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 1.80 percent, PTT slid 1.39 percent, PTT Exploration and Production was down 2.80 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 6.12 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dipped 2.43 percent, TMB Bank eased 1.06 percent and Siam Concrete was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened sharply lower on Wednesday. They regained some ground but still finished firmly in the red.

The Dow shed 44.541 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 23,504.35, while the NASDAQ sank 122.56 points or 1.44 percent to 8,393.18 and the S&P 500 tumbled 62.70 points or 2.20 percent to end at 2,783.36.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street came as the latest earnings and economic news reminded investors of the devastating economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before the start of trading, financial giants Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs (GS) and Citigroup (C) all reported sharply lower first quarter earnings.

Adding to the negative sentiment, the Commerce Department reported a sharp decline in U.S. retail sales in March, while the New York Federal Reserve said New York manufacturing activity contracted at the fastest rate on record in April.

The Federal Reserve also saw the biggest monthly drop in U.S. industrial production in over 70 years in March, while the National Association of Home Builders reported a record monthly decline in homebuilder confidence in April.

Crude oil futures plummeted to 18-year lows on Wednesday as mounting worries about excess supply and concerns over imminent drop in energy demand took a toll on the commodity. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $0.24 or 1.2 percent at $19.87 a barrel, the lowest close since February 2002.

