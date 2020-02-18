Lower Open Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than a dozen points or 0.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,515-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on disappointing earnings news. The European markets and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index fell 13.57 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 1,513.68 after trading between 1,510.52 and 1,522.33. Volume was 14.871 billion shares worth 49.275 billion baht. There were 1,159 decliners and 480 gainers, with 415 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.47 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.07 percent, Asset World tumbled 2.61 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 2.40 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.82 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.85 percent, BTS Group shed 0.78 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 0.87 percent, Kasikornbank plunged 2.78 percent, PTT slid 0.58 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 0.40 percent, PTT Global Chemical plummeted 4.76 percent, Siam Commercial Bank declined 1.00 percent, Siam Concrete slid 0.55 percent and TMB Bank, Banpu and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks opened in the red on Tuesday and stayed there most of day, although the NASDAQ peeked above the unchanged line at the session's end.

The Dow shed 165.89 points or 0.56 percent to end at 29,232.19, while the NASDAQ rose 1.57 points or 0.02 percent to 9,732.74 and the S&P 500 fell 9.87 points or 0.29 percent to 3,370.29.

The weakness on Wall Street came after tech giant Apple (AAPL) warned of weaker than previously forecast second quarter revenue. Apple expects to miss its forecast for Q2 due to lower iPhone production and weak Chinese demand as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Disappointing earnings news from Walmart (WMT) also weighed on the markets after the retail giant reported weaker than expected fourth quarter results and provided disappointing guidance.

In economic news, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said growth in New York manufacturing activity saw a notable acceleration in February. A separate report from the National Association of Home Builders showed a slight deterioration in homebuilder confidence in February.

Crude oil futures ended flat on Tuesday with traders weighing the impact of the coronavirus on global energy demand and OPEC and allies' move on production cuts. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended at $52.05 a barrel, unchanged from previous close.

