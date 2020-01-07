Lower Open Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Tuesday halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 25 points or 1.7 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,585-point plateau although it's expected to open under pressure again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation on geopolitical concerns in the Middle East and a drop in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the energy producers and cement stocks, although the financials were mostly in the red.

For the day, the index climbed 16.73 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 1,585.23 after trading between 1,570.04 and 1,585.44. Volume was 20.384 billion shares worth 61.992 billion baht. There were 914 gainers and 698 decliners, with 441 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 2.76 percent, while Thailand Airport spiked 2.08 percent, Asset World accelerated 2.73 percent, Banpu advanced 0.87 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.32 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical gained 0.99 percent, Bangkok Expressway soared 3.67 percent, BTS Group increased 3.05 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gathered 0.90 percent, Kasikornbank shed 0.35 percent, Krung Thai Bank lost 0.61 percent, PTT added 0.53 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.37 percent, PTT Global Chemical perked 2.14 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 0.43 percent, Siam Concrete was up 1.61 percent and TMB Bank was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were lackluster on Tuesday and eventually finished in the red.

The Dow shed 119.70 points or 0.42 percent to finish at 28,583.68, while the NASDAQ eased 2.88 points or 0.03 percent to 9,068.58 and the S&P 500 fell 9.10 points or 0.28 percent to 3,237.18.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came amid uncertainty about the impact of rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran following the U.S. airstrike that killed top Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani.

While traders generally seem optimistic that the war of words between Washington and Tehran will not escalate into a full-fledged military conflict, the uncertainty has kept buying interest in check.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its smallest level in three years in November. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said service sector activity in the U.S. grew at a faster than expected pace in December.

Crude oil futures eased on Tuesday, snapping a three-session winning streak, after concerns about a U.S.-Iran standoff faded. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down $0.57 or 0.9 percent at $62.70 a barrel.

