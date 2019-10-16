Lower Open Predicted For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, rising more than 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,635-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the red on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is slightly soft on inconsistent data and profit taking. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 7.45 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 1,634.46 after trading between 1,628.87 and 1,636.51. Volume was 18.959 billion shares worth 58.534 billion baht. There were 828 gainers and 691 decliners, with 437 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.85 percent, while Thailand Airport spiked 1.99 percent, Asset World jumped 1.57 percent, Banpu plummeted 4.03 percent, Bangkok Medical shed 0.42 percent, Bangkok Expressway dropped 0.93 percent, BTS Group soared 3.01 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 1.89 percent, Kasikornbank collected 1.66 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 0.42 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 2.90 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gained 1.30 percent, Siam Concrete sank 1.34 percent, TMB Bank retreated 1.37 percent and PTT, Bangkok Bank and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is uninspired as stocks showed a lack of direction on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending in the red.

The Dow shed 22.82 points or 0.08 percent to end at 27,001.98, the NASDAQ lost 24.52 points or 0.30 percent to 8,124.18 and the S&P 500 fell 5.99 points or 0.20 percent to 2,989.69.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders digested mixed U.S. economic data as well as the latest batch of earnings news.

The Commerce Department noted an unexpected decrease in U.S. retail sales in September, which raised some concerns about the economic outlook but also added to optimism about further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.

Also, the National Association of Home Builders said homebuilder confidence climbed to its highest level in well over a year in October, while the Federal Reserve released its Beige Book, which said the U.S. economy expanded at only a slight to modest pace over the past month.

Despite persisting concerns about the outlook for energy demand, crude oil prices edged higher on Wednesday amid expectations OPEC will continue to cut output. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $0.55 or 1 percent at $53.36 a barrel.

