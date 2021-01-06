Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 130 points or 2.1 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,065-point plateau and it's predicted to extend its losses on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is fraught with uncertainty after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Markets were mostly higher before this attack but now are likely to open lower.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 71.66 points or 1.17 percent to finish at 6,065.68 after trading between 5,987.79 and 6,166.63.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.63 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga dropped 1.00 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia fell 1.54 percent, Bank Central Asia was down 2.05 percent, Indosat tanked 2.24 percent, Indocement retreated 2.42 percent, Semen Indonesia plunged 3.02 percent, Indofood Suskes skidded 1.46 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tumbled 1.92 percent, Aneka Tambang lost 0.45 percent, Vale Indonesia advanced 0.87 percent, Timah declined 1.83 percent, Bumi Resources plunged 4.05 percent and Bank Mandiri was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is unsettled, to put it kindly. The major averages were higher for much of the day but turned lower in the wake of the chaos in Washington to end mixed.

The Dow soared 437.80 points or 1.44 percent to finish at 30,829.40, while the NASDAQ sank 78.17 points or 0.61 percent to end at 12,740.79 and the S&P perked 21.28 points or 0.57 percent to close at 3,748.28.

Stocks moved to the downside going into the close of trading as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. capitol building as lawmakers began the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Support earlier in the day came as traders reacted to the results of the highly anticipated Georgia runoff elections on Tuesday. Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock both won, giving control of the senate to the Democrats.

Democratic control of the House, Senate and White House is seen as a positive for cyclical stocks due to the likelihood of additional fiscal stimulus. But the NASDAQ closed lower as tech stocks could be hurt by the shift into cyclical stocks and higher taxes.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing an unexpected drop in private sector employment in the U.S. last month.

