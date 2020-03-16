Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market turned emphatically lower again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 320 points or 6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 4,690-point plateau and it's in line for further damage on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. The European and U.S. markets suffered heavy losses and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday across all sectors thanks to coronavirus concerns - especially the financials, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index plunged 216.91 points or 4.42 percent to finish at 4,690.66 after trading between 4,677.75 and 4,904.54.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 6.90 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 6.69 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 2.74 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia sank 6.92 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia skidded 5.91 percent, Indosat retreated 6.78 percent, Indocement surrendered 6.87 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 6.93 percent, Indofood Suskes lost 6.88 percent, Aneka Tambang fell 6.69 percent, Vale Indonesia slid 6.81 percent, Timah was down 6.84 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday in the worst day for the markets in over 30 years.

The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.93 percent to end at 20,188.52, while the NASDAQ sank 970.28 points or 12.32 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.98 percent to 2,386.13.

Stocks initially came under pressure as traders cashed in on last Friday's strong gains amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.

The drastic moves by the Fed have raised some concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.

Stocks saw further downside in late-day trading after President Donald Trump suggested the coronavirus pandemic would not be under control until July or August.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand after rising fears about the coronavirus outbreak prompted governments to impose travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $3.03 or 9.6 percent at $28.70 a barrel.

