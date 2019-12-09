Lower Open Predicted For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, accelerating almost 80 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,195-point plateau although it may be stuck in neutral on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continuing concerns over trade between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the financials and a mixed performance from the cement and resource companies.

For the day, the index rose 6.92 points or 0.11 percent to finish at 6,193.79 after trading between 6,180.84 and 6,210.78.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia spiked 2.16 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.05 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia collected 0.24 percent, Indosat shed 0.32 percent, Indocement lost 0.72 percent, Semen Indonesia rose 0.20 percent, Indofood Suskes increased 0.31 percent, Bumi Resources skidded 1.49 percent, Aneka Tambang accelerated 1.85 percent, Vale Indonesia fell 0.32 percent, Timah surged 5.16 percent and Bank Central Asia and Bank Negara Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks showed a lack of direction early on Monday and then faded into the red, snapping a three-day winning streak.

The Dow shed 105.46 points or 0.38 percent to 27,909.60, while the NASDAQ lost 34.70 points or 0.40 percent to 8,621.83 and the S&P 500 fell 9.95 points or 0.32 percent to 3.135.0.32.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street came on lingering uncertainty about U.S.-China trade talks, with new 15 percent tariffs on $165 billion in Chinese imports set to take effect this Sunday.

Rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea also led to some caution among traders after North Korea conducted a "very important test" at a long-range missile launch site.

Overall trading activity was subdued, with traders looking ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, although traders will look to the accompanying statement for clues about the outlook for rates.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday amid concerns over the outlook for energy demand on uncertainty about the U.S. and China signing a trade deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended down $0.18 or 0.3 percent at $59.02 a barrel.

