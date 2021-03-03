Lower Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last 10 trading days since the end of the seven-day winning streak in which it had surged more than 1,950 points or 7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 29,880-point plateau although it's due for profit taking on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower thanks to renewed concerns over bond yields. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the somewhat overbought Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, technology stocks, properties and casinos.

For the day, the index surged 784.56 points or 2.70 percent to finish at 29,880.42 after trading between 29,183.59 and 29,912.00.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies perked 1.05 percent, while AIA Group added 2.58 percent, Alibaba Group gained 1.31 percent, ANTA Sports rose 2.41 percent, BOC Hong Kong rallied 3.94 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 2.60 percent, China Mengniu Dairy tumbled 1.58 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) accelerated 4.33 percent, China Resources Land advanced 1.47 percent, CITIC climbed 3.41 percent, CNOOC jumped 3.62 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 4.60 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skyrocketed 7.66 percent, Hang Lung Properties fell 0.21 percent, Henderson Land gained 2.56 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas improved 0.53 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surged 5.81 percent, Meituan gathered 2.81 percent, New World Development spiked 1.73 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 3.26 percent, Sands China soared 5.48 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties and Wharf Real Estate both rose 0.67 percent, Techtronic Industries climbed 1.51 percent, Xiaomi Corporation jumped 1.54 percent and WuXi Biologics advanced 2.61 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened mixed on Wednesday but ended firmly in the red, with the tech-heavy NASDAQ hit especially hard.

The Dow sank 121.43 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 31,270.09, while the NASDAQ plummeted 361.04 points or 2.70 percent to end at 12,997.75 and the S&P 500 dropped 50.57 points or 1.31 percent to close at 3,819.72.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as bond yields saw a notable rebound after trending lower over the past few sessions. Yields remain well off the highs set last week, but renewed concerns about the outlook for interest rates and inflation weighed on highly-flying tech stocks.

The rebound by yields came amid optimism about the coronavirus vaccine rollouts, which had also contributed to an advance by stocks futures before the bond markets opened. President Joe Biden has said the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in February, while the Institute for Supply Management reported a slowdown in the pace of growth in U.S. service sector activity last month.

Crude oil futures were sharply higher Wednesday amid speculation that OPEC may decide to extend production curbs for the near future. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended up $1.53 or 2.62 percent at $61.28 a barrel.

