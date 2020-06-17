Lower Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in two straight sessions, advancing more than 700 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,480-point plateau although it's looking at a soft start for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed coronavirus concerns and the resulting fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were mostly in the red and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the oil and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the casinos.

For the day, the index gained 137.32 points or 0.56 percent to finish at 24,481.41 after trading between 24,195.82 and 24,532.01.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy surged 2.54 percent, while Techtronic Industries soared 2.42 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical spiked 2.30 percent, CITIC tumbled 2.22 percent, AIA Group accelerated 1.77 percent, Galaxy Entertainment skidded 1.12 percent, AAC Technologies dropped 0.93 percent, New World Development jumped 0.76 percent, Wharf Real Estate sank 0.55 percent, Tencent Holdings climbed 0.40 percent, China Life Insurance advanced 0.38 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.32 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.29 percent, WH Group lost 0.29 percent, CNOOC gained 0.22 percent, Sands China fell 0.16 percent, Power Assets eased 0.11 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, BOC Hong Kong, China Mobile and Ping An Insurance were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks were lackluster on Wednesday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing mixed.

The Dow shed 170.37 points or 0.65 percent to finish at 26,119.61, while the NASDAQ rose 14.66 points or 0.15 percent to end at 9,910.53 and the S&P 500 fell 11.25 points or 0.36 percent to close at 3.113.49.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders paused to digest the volatility seen in the markets over the past few weeks.

Traders were also weighing recent data pointing to a quick economic recovery against reports showing a spike in new coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in a number of southern states.

In congressional testimony, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that there continues to be significant uncertainty about the economic outlook.

In economic news, the Commerce Department reported a notable rebound in new residential construction in May, although housing starts still came in well below estimates.

Crude oil futures settled lower on Wednesday as worries about energy demand and excess supply in the market resurfaced and pushed down prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July shed $0.42 or 1.1 percent at $37.96 a barrel.

