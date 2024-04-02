Lower Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, jumping almost 540 points or 3.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 16,930-point plateau, although it's expected to open in the red n Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation on renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were own and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hand Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financials, properties and oil companies, while the technology stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index surged 390.10 points or 2.36 percent to finish at 16,931.52 after trading between 16,811.74 and 17,007.34.

Among the actives, Alibaba Group added 1.07 percent, while Alibaba Health Info plummeted 3.46 percent, ANTA Sports surged 6.55 percent, China Life Insurance increased 1.49 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 3.10 percent, China Resources Land improved 1.82 percent, CITIC and Henderson Land both rallied 3.59 percent, CNOOC soared 5.74 percent, Country Garden plunged 2.00 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical jumped 3.41 percent, Galaxy Entertainment accelerated 4.33 percent, Hang Lung Properties rose 0.37 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.34 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 2.28 percent, JD.com gained 0.74 percent, Lenovo slumped 1.21 percent, Li Ning strengthened 3.13 percent, Meituan spiked 4.75 percent, New World Development advanced 2.91 percent, Techtronic Industries tumbled 1.23 percent, Xiaomi Corporation skyrocketed 8.97 percent and WuXi Biologics sank 0.70 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 396.61 points or 1.00 percent to finish at 39,170.24, while the NASDAQ tumbled 156.38 points or 0.95 percent to close at 16,240.45 and the S&P 500 sank 37.96 points or 0.72 percent to end at 5,205.81.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates as traders digested recent U.S. inflation and manufacturing data, which has raised questions about whether the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates in June.

Treasury yields moved sharply higher in reaction to the data and saw further upside during Tuesday's session, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note reaching a four-month high.

On the U.S. economic front, the Commerce Department reported a significant rebound in factory orders in February.

Oil prices hit a five-month high on Tuesday amid rising demand following solid manufacturing activity data from the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended higher by $1.44 or 1.72 percent at $85.15 a barrel, the highest settlement since last October.

