Lower Open Predicted For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, surrendering more than 720 points or 3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,240-point plateau and it's looking at another rough start again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is one of volatile anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today, with tech shares expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the properties, casinos, oil companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 412.85 points or 1.67 percent to finish at 24,243.61 after trading between 24,001.96 and 24,366.89.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plunged 6.13 percent, while AIA Group tumbled 3.07 percent, Alibaba Group slumped 1.93 percent, Alibaba Health Info plummeted 7.01 percent, ANTA Sports was down 0.25 percent, China Life Insurance lost 1.00 percent, China Mengniu Dairy fell 0.83 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) skidded 1.94 percent, China Resources Land retreated 2.08 percent, CITIC slid 0.79 percent, CNOOC shed 1.18 percent, Country Garden weakened 1.86 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical stumbled 3.04 percent, Galaxy Entertainment and Longfor both eased 0.33 percent, Hang Lung Properties sank 1.32 percent, Henderson Land dropped 1.28 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas dipped 0.66 percent, Li Ning added 0.25 percent, Meituan surrendered 3.01 percent, New World Development was down 0.47 percent, Techtronic Industries jumped 1.43 percent, Xiaomi Corporation tanked 3.19 percent, WuXi Biologics declined 2.40 percent and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout most of the trading day.

The Dow shed 66.77 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,297.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 315.83 points or 2.28 percent to end at 13,539.29 and the S&P 500 sank 53.68 points or 1.22 percent to close at 4,356.45.

The continued volatility on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, although the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

The recovery attempt by the Dow was due to a rally by shares of American Express (AXP), fueled by better than expected fourth quarter results. Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and IBM Corp. (IBM) also posted strong Q4 gains that beat the street.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence pulled back less than expected in January.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Tuesday, recovering after the previous session's decline amid a drop in supplies in the market due to growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.29 or 2.8 percent at $85.60 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.