Lower Open Likely For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday ended the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 220 points or 2 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 11,540-point plateau although it figures to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains negative on fears that the coronavirus is spreading. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The TSE finished slightly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and the technology stocks.

For the day, the index rose 5.36 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 11,540.23 after trading between 11,415.47 and 11,567.09.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial shed 0.37 percent, while CTBC Financial dipped 0.22 percent, Fubon Financial eased 0.11 percent, First Financial lost 0.41 percent, E Sun Financial collected 0.17 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and United Microelectronics Corporation both added 0.63 percent, Hon Hai Precision jumped 1.98 percent, Largan Precision perked 0.43 percent, Catcher Technology plunged 2.50 percent, MediaTek rose 0.40 percent, Asia Cement plummeted 2.82 percent, Taiwan Cement sank 0.70 percent, Formosa Plastic was down 0.21 percent and Mega Financial was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests consolidation as stocks opened higher on Tuesday but quickly reversed course and fell deeply into the red.

The Dow shed 879.44 points or 3.15 percent to end at 27,081.36, while the NASDAQ lost 255.67 points or 2.77 percent to 8,965.67 and the S&P 500 fell 97.68 points or 3.03 percent to 3,128.21.

Stocks initially moved to the upside as traders went bargain hunting, picking up stocks at reduced levels following Monday's steep drop. Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as fears about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic continued to grow.

Adding to the worries, MasterCard (MA) and United Airlines (UAL) joined a growing list of companies that have warned about the potential financial impact of the outbreak.

Crude oil prices tumbled on Tuesday, extending recent losses amid concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on global growth. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.53 or 3 percent at $49.90 a barrel.

