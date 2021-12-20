Lower Open Expected For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Monday ended the three-day winning streak in which it had spiked almost 330 points or 1.9 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just beneath the 17,670-point plateau and it's predicted to take further damage again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests continued consolidation on rising Omicron COVID-19 concerns. The European and U.S. markets were solidly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and technology stocks. For the day, the index dropped 143.48 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 17,669.11 after trading between 17,646.39 and 17,812.81. Among the actives, Cathay Financial dropped 0.99 percent, while Mega Financial collected 0.28 percent, CTBC Financial sank 0.98 percent, Fubon Financial dipped 0.27 percent, First Financial declined 0.83 percent, E Sun Financial fell 0.71 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.48 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation eased 0.16 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.48 percent, Largan Precision jumped 1.57 percent, Catcher Technology lost 0.65 percent, Delta Electronics and MediaTek both tumbled 1.86 percent, Formosa Plastic slumped 0.97 percent, Asia Cement climbed 1.05 percent and Taiwan Cement was down 0.11 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened sharply lower on Monday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 433.28 points or 1.23 percent to finish at 34,932.16, while the NASDAQ sank 188.74 points or 1.24 percent to close at 14,980.94 and the S&P 500 lost 52.62 points or 1.14 percent to end at 4,568.02.

Concerns about the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus contributed to the weakness on Wall Street. With the World Health Organization saying the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, traders seem worried the new strain could derail the global economic recovery.

The spread of the Omicron variant could also lead to further global supply chain issues, which have contributed to elevated inflation.

Democratic West Virgina senator Joe Manchin's announcement that he will not support the Biden administration's Build Back Better plan added to the negative sentiment.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Monday as a rapid surge in Omicron variant of the coronavirus and stricter restrictions on movements in several countries raised concerns about outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended down by $2.63 or 3.7 percent at $68.23 a barrel.

