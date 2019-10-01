Lower Open Expected For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market on Tuesday halted the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,145-point plateau, although it's likely to see renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing concern for the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The STI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index gained 26.04 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 3,146.03 after trading between 3,127.46 and 3,156.63. Volume was 596.61 million shares worth 720.36 million Singapore dollars. There were 206 gainers and 140 decliners.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding surged 4.17 percent, while Venture Corporation soared 3.33 percent, SembCorp Industries and Singapore Press both spiked 2.40 percent, Golden Agri-Resources accelerated 2.22 percent, Wilmar International jumped 1.34 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation climbed 1.20 percent, Genting Singapore gathered 1.14 percent, SingTel perked 0.97 percent, DBS Group collected 0.96 percent, United Overseas Bank advanced 0.94 percent, Hongkong Land sank 0.89 percent, CapitaLand added 0.85 percent, Keppel Corp gained 0.67 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust rose 0.48 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust shed 0.38 percent, Ascendas REIT was up 0.32 percent and Mapletree Commercial Trust and Thai Beverage were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside on Tuesday, slipping into the red with the losses accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 343.79 points or 1.28 percent to 26,573.04, while the NASDAQ lost 90.65 points or 1.13 percent to 7,908.68 and the S&P 500 fell 36.49 points or 1.23 percent to 2,940.25.

The downturn by stocks came followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management noting continued contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in September. With the unexpected drop, the index fell to its lowest level since June 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as pathetic in a post on Twitter.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday as weak economic data from across the globe continued to raise concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.45 or 0.8 percent at $53.62 a barrel, after having advanced to $54.84 earlier in the session.

