Lower Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, sliding almost 125 points or 2.1 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,950-point plateau and it's predicted to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation amidst a lack of catalysts, with support from crude oil prices limiting the downside. The European and U.S. markets were slightly lower and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the red.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday with damage across the board - especially from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 121.64 points or 2.00 percent to finish at 5,948.57 after trading between 5,942.71 and 6,088.83.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tumbled 2.88 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga dropped 0.94 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia slid 2.50 percent, Bank Central Asia dipped 2.18 percent, Bank Mandiri declined 2.70 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia was down 3.22 percent, Indosat tanked 4.15 percent, Indocement skidded 1.81 percent, Semen Indonesia surrendered 4.34 percent, United Tractors plunged 5.72 percent, Astra International weakened 3.79 percent, Astra Agro Lestari retreated 2.21 percent, Aneka Tambang shed 3.85 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 3.46 percent, Timah fell 3.81 percent, Bumi Resources sank 3.23 percent, Perusahaan Gas plummeted 6.82 percent and Indofood Suskes was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major opened in the red on Monday and largely remained that way, finishing with modest losses.

The Dow shed 55.20 points or 0.16 percent to finish at 33,745.40, while the NASDAQ lost 50.19 points or 0.36 percent to end at 13,850.00 and the S&P 500 eased 0.81 points or 0.02 percent to close at 4,127.99.

The lower open on Wall Street came on concerns about a new wave of coronavirus cases and lockdown measures, although the surging number of vaccinations limited the downside for the markets.

Also providing support, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated on Sunday that the central bank wants to see inflation rise about its 2 percent target for an extended period before the monetary policy committee moves to raise interest rates.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Monday as progress in coronavirus vaccination rollout and reports about an attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities helped lift oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.38 or 0.6 percent at $59.70 a barrel.

