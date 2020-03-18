Lower Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, plunging more than 575 points or 13 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 4,330-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling on COVIC-19 fears. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and resource stocks.

For the day, the index tumbled 126.08 points or 2.83 percent to finish at 4,330.67 after trading between 4,284.67 and 4,473.82.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 6.97 percent, while Bank Mandiri tumbled 6.79 percent, Bank Central Asia shed 2.34 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia skidded 6.87 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia lost 3.68 percent, Indosat retreated 6.80 percent, Indocement jumped 1.79 percent, Semen Indonesia was down 4.18 percent, Indofood Suskes dipped 0.82 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 6.73 percent, Vale Indonesia plummeted 6.93 percent, Timah gave away 6.90 percent and Bumi Resources and Bumi Resources Minerals were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street remains negative as stocks moved sharply lower again on Wednesday, extending recent weakness.

The Dow plummeted 1,338.46 points or 6.30 percent to end at 19,898.92, while the NASDAQ dropped 344.94 points or 4.70 percent to 6,989.84 and the S&P 500 tumbled 131.09 points or 5.18 percent to 2,398.10.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's strong gains amid continued concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Gold stocks showed a substantial move to the downside on the day, dragging the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index down by 13.6 percent. The sell-off by gold stocks came amid a steep drop by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery plunged $47.90 to $1,477.90 an ounce

Crude oil prices crashed to their lowest level in 18 years on Wednesday as growing worries about an imminent recession due to the coronavirus outbreak raised concerns about global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $6.58 or 24 percent at $20.37 a barrel, the lowest settlement price since February 2002.

Closer to home, the central bank in Indonesia is scheduled to wrap up its monetary policy meeting later today and then announce its decision on interest rates; the benchmark rate currently sits at 4.75 percent.

