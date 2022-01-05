Lower Open Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Wednesday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 110 points or 1.8 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,660-point plateau and it figures to see continued selling pressure again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns over the outlook for interest rates, especially among the tech shares. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead. The JCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the cement and resource stocks, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index sank 33.07 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 6,662.30 after trading between 6,634.84 and 6,738.11. Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia collected 0.41 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga skidded 1.02 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia stumbled 1.07 percent, Bank Central Asia gained 0.68 percent, Bank Mandiri tanked 2.09 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia climbed 1.20 percent, Indosat retreated 1.60 percent, Indocement retreated 1.53 percent, Semen Indonesia tumbled 2.03 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.80 percent, United Tractors rose 0.11 percent, Astra International surrendered 3.46 percent, Energi Mega Persada slumped 0.97 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations surged 5.41 percent , Aneka Tambang declined 1.30 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 0.86 percent, Timah plunged 2.40 percent, Bumi Resources jumped 1.52 percent and Astra Agro Lestari was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as the major averages opened flat on Wednesday and hugged the unchanged line for most of the session before plummeting after the release of the FOMC minutes.

The Dow tumbled 392.54 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 36,407.54, while the NASDAQ plummeted 522.54 points or 3.34 percent to close at 15,100.17 and the S&P 500 tanked 92.96 points or 1.94 percent to end at 4,700.58.

The sell-off on Wall Street came as the Fed minutes seemed to have a more hawkish tone, raising concerns the central bank will be more aggressive than anticipated.

According to the minutes of the December 14-15 meeting, members of the Fed are preparing to begin reducing the size of the central bank's approximately $8.8 trillion balance sheet soon after raising interest rates.

Meanwhile, traders have largely shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing much stronger than expected private sector job growth in the month of December.

Crude oil prices showed a notable advance Wednesday on optimism the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly impact global demand. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February delivery jumped $0.86 or 1.1 percent to $77.85 a barrel.

