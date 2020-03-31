Lower Open Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had accelerated almost 1,850 points or 8.3 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 23,600-point plateau although investors figure to lock in gains on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to be volatile, this time to the downside on continuing coronavirus concerns. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the properties, oil and insurance companies, financials and casinos.

For the day, the index soared 428.37 points or 1.85 percent to finish at 23,603.48 after trading between 23,238.04 and 23,627.53.

Among the actives, Sino Land skyrocketed 7.42 percent, while CNOOC surged 7.40 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas soared 5.45 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical plummeted 4.32 percent, CITIC spiked 3.97 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) accelerated 3.80 percent, China Mobile gathered 3,13 percent, WH Group perked 2.98 percent, AIA Group advanced 2.93 percent, New World Development added 2.33 percent, China Mengniu Dairy gained 1.89 percent, Galaxy Entertainment rose 1.85 percent, China Life Insurance increased 1.74 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.72 percent, BOC Hong Kong was up 1.66 percent, Sands China added 1.43 percent, Ping An Insurance gained 0.99 percent and Tencent Holdings rose 0.96 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed, condemning the Dow and S&P to their worst first quarters ever.

The Dow shed 410.32 points or 1.84 percent to finish at 21,917.16, while the NASDAQ fell 74.05 points or 0.95 percent to 7,700.10 and the S&P 500 lost 42.06 points or 1.60 percent to 2,584.59.

The pullback on Wall Street reflected lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, as New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said confirmed cases in his state jumped to more than 75,000 overnight.

In economic news, reports on consumer confidence and Chicago-area business activity showed deterioration in March but still came in above estimates. An unexpected expansion in Chinese manufacturing activity in March also helped to alleviate worries.

Some optimism was generated by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to talks aimed at addressing volatility in the global oil markets.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday, rising after a sharp setback a day earlier that sent futures crashing to their lowest close in 18 years. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended up $0.39 or 1.9 percent at $20.48 a barrel.

