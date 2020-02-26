Lower Open Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market slipped back into the red again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 850 points or 3.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,700-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cloudy, with coronavirus concerns warring with bargain hunting after heavy selling in recent days. The European and U.S. markets were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index shed 196.74 points or 0.73 percent to finish at 26,696.49 after trading between 26,479.90 and 26,776.06.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies plummeted 2.81 percent, while CSPC Pharmaceutical plunged 2.47 percent, Sands China tumbled 2.34 percent, China Mobile skidded 2.32 percent, CNOOC sank 1.73 percent, Galaxy Entertainment retreated 1.65 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 0.98 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.93 percent, CITIC shed 0.78 percent, Ping An Insurance and BOC Hong Kong both lost 0.56 percent, Tencent Holdings fell 0.50 percent, China Life Insurance slid 0.43 percent, WH Group dipped 0.24 percent, AIA Group and Sino Land both eased 0.19 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties added 0.18 percent and CLP Holdings, Hong Kong & China Gas and New World Development were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened firmly higher on Wednesday but faded as the day progressed - eventually ending the session mixed.

The Dow shed 123.77 points or 0.46 percent to finish at 26,957.59, while the NASDAQ rose 15.16 points or 0.17 percent to 8,980.77 and the S&P 500 fell 11.82 points or 0.38 percent to 3,116.39.

Traders went bargain hunting early in the day, attempting to spark a rebound on Wall Street, but lingering concerns about the coronavirus outbreak escalating into a pandemic that slows global economic growth kept buying interest subdued.

The pullback by stocks coincided with a rebound by treasuries, which recovered from an early move to the downside and climbed into positive territory. As a result of the rebound by treasuries, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note ended the session at a new record closing low.

Traders shrugged off a Commerce Department report showing new home sales jumped to their highest level in over twelve years in January.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, extending losses to a fourth successive session, on rising concerns for the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus outbreak. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended down $1.17 or 2.3 percent at $48.73 a barrel.

