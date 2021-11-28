Lower Open Expected For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had collected almost 90 points or 0.4 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,080-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on fears of lockdown measures following the rapid spread of a new COVID variant. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, properties, casinos, oil companies and technology stocks.

For the day, the index plummeted 659.64 points or 2.67 percent to finish at 24,080.52 after trading between 24,062.26 and 24,502.68.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies declined 3.47 percent, while AIA Group skidded 3.31 percent, Alibaba Group tanked 4.65 percent, Alibaba Health Info plunged 4.76 percent, ANTA Sports dropped 1.64 percent, China Life Insurance slumped 2.80 percent, China Mengniu Dairy lost 2.19 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) stumbled 3.00 percent, China Resources Land fell 1.71 percent, CITIC slipped 1.78 percent, CNOOC slid 2.14 percent, Country Garden tumbled 3.94 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.73 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 6.77 percent, Hang Lung Properties weakened 2.67 percent, Henderson Land shed 2.22 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas sank 1.01 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China lost 1.41 percent, Li Ning eased 0.46 percent, Longfor retreated 3.37 percent, Meituan surrendered 3.87 percent, New World Development fell 2.15 percent, Sands China cratered 7.20 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties dropped 2.42 percent, Techtronic Industries dipped 1.81 percent, Xiaomi Corporation sank 2.66 percent and WuXi Biologics shed 0.67 percent.

The lead from Wall Street suggests heavy selling pressure as the major averages opened sharpy lower on Friday and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow plummeted 905.04 points or 2.53 percent to finish at 34,899.34, while the NASDAQ plunged 353.57 points or 2.23 percent to close at 15,491.66 and the S&P 500 tumbled 106.84 points or 2.27 percent to end at 4,594.62.

For the week, the NASDAQ dropped 3.5 percent, the Dow sank 2.2 percent and the S&P retreated 2.0 percent.

The sell-off on Wall Street followed reports a new coronavirus variant has been detected in South Africa. The news, which comes amid a surge in new Covid-19 cases in Europe, raised concerns the pandemic could continue to wreak havoc on the global economy.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Friday, sending the most active crude futures contract to their biggest single-session fall this year as reports of the new coronavirus variant raised concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $10.24 or 13 percent at $68.15 a barrel, the biggest single-session loss since April 2020.

