Lower Open Called For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had plummeted almost 135 points or 10 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,250-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to ongoing concerns about the effect of the coronavirus on the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and food companies, while the energy producers offered support.

For the day, the index dropped 21.36 points or 1.68 percent to finish at 1,249.89 after trading between 1,238.00 and 1,281.63. Volume was 16.732 billion shares worth 72.236 billion baht. There were 1,020 decliners and 500 gainers, with 367 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 3.39 percent, while Thailand Airport fell 1.22 percent, Asset World plunged 4.15 percent, Banpu jumped 1.71 percent, Bangkok Bank sank 1.25 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 3.18 percent, Bangkok Expressway tumbled 4.40 percent, BTS Group retreated 3.54 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods slid 2.18 percent, Kasikornbank was down 1.40 percent, Krung Thai Bank eased 0.83 percent, PTT spiked 2.63 percent, PTT Exploration and Production accelerated 2.48 percent, PTT Global Chemical lost 1.65 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dipped 0.67 percent, Siam Concrete gave away 0.95 percent and TMB Bank gained 2.00 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks gap opened sharply lower on Wednesday and moved lower still as the day progressed - offsetting gains from the previous session.

The Dow plummeted 1,464.94 points or 5.86 percent to finish at 23,553.22, while the NASDAQ tumbled 392.20 points or 4.70 percent to 7,952.05 and the S&P 500 plunged 140.85 points or 4.89 percent to 2,741.85.

The pullback on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on Tuesday's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Total confirmed cases have climbed above 121,000 worldwide, while the total number of deaths is closing in on 4,400.

Traders seem to be expressing continued uncertainty about whether expected stimulus measures will be adequate to soften the economic blow from the outbreak.

Crude oil prices moved higher in early trading on Wednesday before reversing course and heading south again as the day progressed. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April tumbled $2.00 or 5.76 percent to $32.69 a barrel on Wednesday - wiping out the gains from the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.