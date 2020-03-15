Lower Open Called For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, plunging almost 190 points or 10 percent in that span. The KOSPI now rests just above the 1,770-point plateau and it may take further damage on Monday.

The global forecast took a major hit when the U.S. Federal Reserve took emergency action on Sunday to combat the rapidly accelerating Covid-19 crisis. The Fed slashed its benchmark lending rate from 1-1.25 percent to 0-0.25 percent and also launched a new round of quantitative easing worth $700 billion to help the U.S. economy deal with the effects of the virus.

The U.S. stock markets did not react well to the news as the depth of the danger to the global economy becomes more apparent; Dow futures suggest a slide of 1,000 points when it opens later today.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower again on Friday with damage across the board, although the losses were well off sessions lows.

For the day, the index dropped 62.89 points or 3.43 percent to finish at 1,771.44 after trading between 1,680.60 and 1,809.31. Volume was 1.02 billion shares worth 13.11 trillion won. There were 867 decliners and 30 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial sank 5.50 percent, while KB Financial dipped 1.64 percent, Hana Financial lost 3.41 percent, Samsung Electronics fell 1.67 percent, LG Electronics declined 5.41 percent, Samsung SDI slid 0.89 percent, SK Hynix eased 0.36 percent, POSCO retreated 3.93 percent, SK Telecom tumbled 6.86 percent, KEPCO dropped 4.87 percent, Hyundai Motors plummeted 8.21 percent and Kia Motors plunged 5.41 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks surged on Friday, rebounding from their worst session in more than 30 years a day earlier.

The Dow skyrocketed 1,985.00 points or 9.36 percent to finish at 23,185.62, while the NASDAQ surged 673.07 points or 9.35 percent to 7,874.88 and the S&P 500 soared 230.38 points or 9.29 percent to 2,711.02. But for the week, the Dow plummeted 10.4 percent, the NASDAQ fell 8.2 percent and the S&P sank 8.8 percent.

The late-day spike on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump declared the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency - which would free up as much as $50 billion in additional funding to combat the outbreak.

Adding to the positive sentiment, a coronavirus test developed by Swiss drug giant Roche has been granted emergency use authorization by the FDA - which said this is the first commercially distributed diagnostic test to receive emergency authorization during the coronavirus outbreak.

In U.S. economic news, the University of Michigan reported a modest deterioration in consumer sentiment in March in light of the rampant fear over the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent sell-off on Wall Street.

Crude oil futures pared most of their early gains and settled just modestly higher Friday as traders weighed global crude supply position against economic stimulus. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for April ended up $0.23 or 0.7 percent at $31.73. Crude oil futures lost more than 22% in the week, the biggest weekly loss in more than 11 years.

