Lower Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had fallen more than 80 points or 1.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 5,440-point plateau although it's expected to see renewed consolidation on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to drag the markets lower. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly lower and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index added 13.88 points or 0.27 percent to finish at 5,244.07 after trading between 5,232.92 and 5,256.31.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia plunged 1.98 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 2.14 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.62 percent, Indosat retreated 1.31 percent, Indocement rose 0.21 percent, Semen Indonesia plummeted 3.55 percent, Indofood Suskes climbed 1.28 percent, Astra Agro Lestari skidded 1.54 percent, Vale Indonesia lost 0.77 percent, Timah surged 2.45 percent, Bumi Resources tumbled 3.85 percent and Aneka Tambang, Bank Negara Indonesia and United Tractors were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened sharply lower and remained solidly in the red throughout the session.

The Dow plunged 632.42 points or 2.25 percent to finish at 27,500.89, while the NASDAQ plummeted 465.44 points or 4.11 percent to end at 10,847.69 and the S&P 500 tumbled 95.12 points or 2.78 percent to close at 3,331.84.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders continued to cash in on recent strength in the markets, with the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 pulling back further off record highs. Technology stocks helped to lead the way lower once again, as Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL) all saw steep losses.

Energy stocks also took a hit as crude oil futures settled at near three-month lows on Tuesday as prices fell sharply amid renewed worries about outlook for energy demand due to rising tensions between the U.S. and China, a stronger dollar and a sharp spike in coronavirus cases in Europe.

West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $3.01 or 7.6 percent at $36.76 a barrel after hitting a low of $36.13 in the session.

Closer to home, Indonesia will see July figures for retail sales later today; in June, sales tumbled 17.1 percent on year.

