Lower Open Called For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market on Thursday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 35 points or 0.6 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,155-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on continued concerns over the prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow suit.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index lost 37.75 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 6,117.36 after trading between 6,099.57 and 6,137.27.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.76 percent, while Bank Mandiri climbed 1.06 percent, Bank Central Asia lost 0.79 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia collected 0.65 percent, Indosat plunged 3.17 percent, Indofood Suskes and Indocement both fell 0.63 percent, Semen Indonesia added 0.40 percent, Bumi Resources dropped 1.32 percent, Aneka Tambang retreated 1.21 percent, Vale Indonesia soared 3.10 percent and Timah and Bank Rakyat Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street continues to be negative as stocks opened lower on Thursday and stayed that way throughout the day, extending losses from the previous session.

The Dow shed 54.80 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 27,766.29, while the NASDAQ lost 20.52 points or 0.24 percent to 8,506.21 and the S&P 500 fell 4.92 points or 0.15 percent to 3,103.54.

The continued weakness on Wall Street reflected renewed uncertainty about the U.S. and China finalizing a phase one trade deal after reports said completion of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal could slide into next year.

In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits were unchanged last week. Also, the National Association of Realtors said U.S. existing home sales rebounded more than expected in October.

Crude oil prices rebounded from early losses and moved higher to their best levels in two months on Thursday, on news that OPEC and its allies will likely extent output cuts beyond March 2020. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $1.57 or 2.8 percent at $58.58 a barrel.

