Lower Open Called For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of Tuesday's National Day holiday, the Hong Kong stock market had alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last five trading days since the end of the six-day losing streak in which it had tumbled almost 1,140 points or 3.9 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 26,100-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growing concern for the world economy. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the financials, casinos and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index added 137.46 points or 0.53 percent to finish at 26,092.27 after trading between 25,786.29 and 26,161.70.

Among the actives, China Resources Land surged 1.70 percent, while China Mobile soared 1.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) spiked 1.30 percent, Techtronic Industries plunged 1.18 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank jumped 1.16 percent, WH Group climbed 1.01 percent, Galaxy Entertainment gathered 0.93 percent, CSPCV Pharmaceutical tumbled 0.76 percent, BOC Hong Kong collected 0.57 percent, China Mengniu Dairy perked 0.51 percent, AAC Technologies skidded 0.48 percent, Henderson Land dropped 0.27 percent, Tencent Holdings advanced 0.24 percent, Ping An Insurance and China Life both added 0.22 percent, Sands China gained 0.14 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas shed 0.13 percent, CITIC sank 0.10 percent, AIA Group rose 0.07 percent and New World Development and CNOOC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks failed to sustain an early move to the upside on Tuesday, slipping into the red with the losses accelerating as the day progressed.

The Dow shed 343.79 points or 1.28 percent to 26,573.04, while the NASDAQ lost 90.65 points or 1.13 percent to 7,908.68 and the S&P 500 fell 36.49 points or 1.23 percent to 2,940.25.

The downturn by stocks came followed a report from the Institute for Supply Management noting continued contraction in U.S. manufacturing activity in September. With the unexpected drop, the index fell to its lowest level since June 2009, the last month of the Great Recession.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump blamed the weak manufacturing data on the Federal Reserve, which he blasted as pathetic in a post on Twitter.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Tuesday as weak economic data from across the globe continued to raise concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $0.45 or 0.8 percent at $53.62 a barrel, after having advanced to $54.84 earlier in the session.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide August figures for retail sales later today; in July, sales tumbled 13.0 percent on year.

