Lower Open Anticipated For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,660-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to rising bond yields and soft economic data. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SET finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares and a mixed picture from the energy producers.

For the day, the index dipped 3.40 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 1,660.01 after trading between 1,655.80 and 1,664.90. Volume was 20.844 billion shares worth 70.482 billion baht. There were 1,104 decliners and 573 gainers, with 587 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport fell 0.36 percent, while Bangkok Bank shed 0.38 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical jumped 1.94 percent, BTS Group skidded 1.12 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.96 percent, Gulf gained 0.52 percent, IRPC lost 0.58 percent, Krung Thai Card improved 0.82 percent, PTT Oil & Retail dropped 0.90 percent, PTT Exploration and Production retreated 1.18 percent, SCG Packaging added 0.44 percent, Siam Commercial Bank declined 1.33 percent, True Corporation soared 3.64 percent, TTB Bank sank 0.79 percent and PTT, Kasikornbank, Krung Thai Bank, PTT Global Chemical, Banpu and Energy Absolute were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild consolidation as the major averages opened higher on Wednesday but quickly turned lower and spent the balance of the day in the red.

The Dow dropped 176.89 points or 0.54 percent to finish at 32,813.23, while the NASDAQ sank 86.93 points or 0.72 percent to end at 11,994.46 and the S&P 500 lost 30.92 points or 0.75 percent to close at 4,101.23.

The lower close on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to a Labor Department report showing job openings tumbled by 455,000 to 11.4 million in April.

Stocks also came under pressure amid a jump by treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note climbing back above 2.9 percent.

The advance by yields came after the Institute for Supply Management released a report showing U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly expanded at a slightly faster rate in the month of May.

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, lifted by the European Union's decision to impose a phased ban on Russian oil, and hopes about increased energy demand from China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August were up $0.59 at $115.26 a barrel.

