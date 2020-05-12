Lower Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Tuesday wrote a finish to the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 290 points or 2.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 10,880-point plateau and it may see additional selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns of a second wave of the Covid-19 virus. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The TSE finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index tumbled 133.79 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 10,879.47 after trading between 10,854.51 and 10,974.51.

Among the actives, Mega Financial shed 0.33 percent, while CTBC Financial lost 1.75 percent, First Financial eased 0.23 percent, E Sun Financial was down 0.74 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company tumbled 1.99 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation dropped 0.96 percent, Hon Hai Precision retreated 2.03 percent, Largan Precision declined 2.14 percent, Catcher Technology sank 2.07 percent, MediaTek shed 0.73 percent, Formosa Plastic surrendered 1.14 percent, Asia Cement fell 0.67 percent, Taiwan Cement slid 0.46 percent and Cathay Financial and Fubon Financial were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks were lackluster for much of Tuesday's trade before heading firmly south late in the day.

The Dow tumbled 457.21 points or 1.89 percent to finish at 23,764.78, while the NASDAQ plunged 189.79 points or 2.06 percent to 9,002.55 and the S&P 555 sank 60.60 points or 2.05 percent to end at 2,870.12.

The late-day pullback on Wall Street may have reflected renewed coronavirus concerns after Dr. Anthony Fauci warned of "suffering and death" if the country reopens prematurely.

Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force testified before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee. Fauci told the committee a vaccine is essential to stopping the spread of the coronavirus but noted a usable vaccine will not be ready in the near term.

Crude oil prices jumped on Tuesday as traders created fresh long positions on hopes output cuts by major producers will help offset concerns about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $1.64 or 6.8 percent at $25.78 a barrel.

