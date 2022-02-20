Lower Open Anticipated For Taiwan Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market on Friday ended the two-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 315 points or 1.7 percent. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now sits just above the 18,230-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative due to the ongoing uncertainty created by fears that Russia will imminently invade Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The TSE finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financials and a mixed picture from the technology stocks.

For the day, the index dipped 36.22 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 18,232.35 after trading between 18,098.52 and 18,262.96.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial eased 0.15 percent, while Mega Financial sank 0.78 percent, CTBC Financial fell 0.35 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.51 percent, First Financial skidded 0.94 percent, E Sun Financial slumped 0.49 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company retreated 1.24 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation declined 1.29 percent, Hon Hai Precision shed 0.47 percent, Largan Precision climbed 1.17 percent, MediaTek dropped 0.88 percent, Delta Electronics rose 0.19 percent, Formosa Plastic improved 0.47 percent, Asia Cement was up 0.11 percent and Taiwan Cement and Catcher Technology were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Friday and remained that way through most of the session, ending firmly in the red.

The Dow dropped 232.85 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 34,079.18, while the NASDAQ tumbled 168.65 points or 1.23 percent to close at 13,548.07 and the S&P 500 lost 31.39 points or 0.72 percent to end at 4,348.87. For the week, the Dow dropped 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ sank 1.8 percent and the S&P fell 1.6 percent.

The sustained weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering geopolitical concerns as the Ukrainian government and Russian state-controlled media continued to exchanged accusations of cease-fire violations in the eastern part of the country.

Uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy also continued to weigh on the markets ahead of an anticipated interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve next month.

In U.S. economic news, the National Association of Realtors reported a sharp increase in existing home sales last month. Also, the Conference Board showed an unexpected pullback by its leading U.S. economic indicators in January.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Friday amid signs of negotiations to restore the Iran nuclear deal. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended lower by $0.69 or 0.36 percent at $91.07 a barrel. WTI futures shed 2.2 percent in the week.

Closer to home, Taiwan will provide January numbers for export orders later today; in December, orders were up 12.1 percent on year.

