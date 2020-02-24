Lower Open Anticipated For South Korea Bourse

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, plummeting more than 130 points or 6.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just beneath the 2,080-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a sharply lower open due to coronavirus fears, although some bargain hunting may take hold as the day progresses. The European and U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are expected to at least open in similar fashion.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday, with damage across the board on coronavirus fears.

For the day, the index tumbled 83.80 points or 3.87 percent to finish at 2,079.04 after trading between 2,079.03 and 2,120.06. Volume was 939 million shares worth 9.1 trillion won. There were 846 decliners and 49 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial slid 4.63 percent, while KB Financial plummeted 5.10 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 3.80 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 4.05 percent, LG Electronics sank 4.24 percent, LG Chem lost 2.95 percent, SK Hynix dropped 3.40 percent, SK Innovation plunged 5.36 percent, POSCO declined 3.78 percent, SK Telecom was down 0.91 percent, KEPCO fell 2.30 percent, Hyundai Motors skidded 4.30 percent and Kia Motors retreated 3.62 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday and the losses accelerated as the day progressed.

The Dow fell 1,031.61 points or 3.56 percent to end at 27,960.80, while the NASDAQ lost 355.31 points or 3.71 percent to 9,221.28 and the S&P sank 111.86 points or 3.35 percent to 3,225.89.

The sell-off on Wall Street reflected concerns about the spread of the coronavirus amid a spike in the number of confirmed cases outside of China.

Traders shrugged off concerns about the virus earlier this month, helping propel stocks to new record highs amid optimism the outbreak would quickly be contained. But the continued spread of the virus along with several companies warning about the financial impact seems to have traders reassessing their positions.

Gold stocks were among the few groups that bucked the downtrend as the safe haven precious metal for April delivery soared $27.80 to $1,676.60 an ounce.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday amid rising concerns for the outlook for energy demand due to the rapidly spreading coronavirus outside China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $1.95 or 3.7 percent at $51.43 a barrel.

