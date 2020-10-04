Lower Open Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market headed south again on Friday, one session after it had halted the two-day slide in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 0.6 percent. The Straits Times Index now sits just above the 2,496-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to the uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The STI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses form the properties and industrials, while the financials came in mixed.

For the day, the index dipped 4.63 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 2,496.11 after trading between 2,469.12 and 2,505.60.

Among the actives, Thai Beverage plummeted 2.46 percent, while Keppel Corp plunged 2.44 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 2.22 percent, SATS jumped 2.07 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust tumbled 2.05 percent, Singapore Press Holdings skidded 1.89 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust retreated 1.20 percent, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding declined 1.01 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust climbed 0.98 percent, Singapore Airlines surrendered 0.86 percent, Comfort DelGro sank 0.70 percent, Wilmar International dropped 0.68 percent, SingTel advanced 0.47 percent, Singapore Exchange shed 0.44 percent, Ascendas REIT added 0.31 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering gained 0.28 percent, United Overseas Bank collected 0.15 percent, DBS Group eased 0.10 percent and Genting Singapore, City Developments, Mapletree Commercial Trust, CapitaLand and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session, with the NASDAQ posting particularly steep losses.

The Dow shed 134.09 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,682.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 251.49 points or 2.22 percent to end at 11,075.02 and the S&P 500 sank 32.36 points or 0.96 percent to close at 3,348.44. For the week, the Dow surged 1.9 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both climbed 1.5 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came following news that Trump and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus. This just a month before Election Day and has led to additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in September.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of sharp spikes in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.67 or 4.3 percent at $37.05 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will release August figures for retail sales later today; in July, retail sales were up 27.4 percent on month but down 8.5 percent on year.

