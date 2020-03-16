Lower Open Anticipated For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in four straight sessions, plunging almost 300 points or 13.5 percent in that span. The Straits Times Index now rests just beneath the 2,500-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets continues to suggest heavy selling as the coronavirus pandemic continues to worsen. The European and U.S. markets suffered heavy losses and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply lower on Monday across all sectors thanks to coronavirus concerns - especially the financials and properties.

For the day, the index tumbled 138.23 points or 5.25 percent to finish at the daily low of 2,495.77 after peaking at 2,590.91. Volume was 2.16 billion shares worth 2.51 billion Singapore dollars. There were 444 decliners and 122 gainers.

Among the actives, Mapletree Logistics Trust cratered 16.18 percent, while Mapletree Commercial Trust plummeted 12.08 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering plunged 9.92 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust tumbled 8.43 percent, Ascendas REIT skidded 8.31 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust retreated 8.26 percent, Comfort DelGro declined 6.43 percent, Thai Beverage sank 6.15 percent, Genting Singapore dropped 5.88 percent, SembCorp Industries shed 5.49 percent, Wilmar International lost 5.00 percent, Singapore Press Holdings fell 4.79 percent, CapitaLand slid 4.76 percent, Singapore Exchange dipped 4.60 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation gave away 4.08 percent, DBS Group slipped 3.98 percent, SingTel was down 3.79 percent, United Overseas Bank eased 3.43 percent, Keppel Corp lost 1.90 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding gained 0.63 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks moved sharply lower on Monday in the worst day for the markets in over 30 years.

The Dow plunged 2,997.10 points or 12.93 percent to end at 20,188.52, while the NASDAQ sank 970.28 points or 12.32 percent to 6,904.59 and the S&P 500 tumbled 324.89 points or 11.98 percent to 2,386.13.

Stocks initially came under pressure as traders cashed in on last Friday's strong gains amid escalating concerns about the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Central banks around the world, including the Federal Reserve, are taking steps to provide economic stimulus to combat the effects of the virus, but the moves only seem to be exacerbating concerns about the impact of the outbreak.

The drastic moves by the Fed have raised some concerns that central banks around the world will run out of ammunition to deal with a deepening crisis.

Stocks saw further downside in late-day trading after President Donald Trump suggested the coronavirus pandemic would not be under control until July or August.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Monday amid escalating concerns about outlook for energy demand after rising fears about the coronavirus outbreak prompted governments to impose travel restrictions. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended down $3.03 or 9.6 percent at $28.70 a barrel.

Closer to home, Singapore will see February figures for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In January, imports were worth SGD41.21 billion and exports were at SGD42.18 billion for a trade surplus of SGD0.97 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.