Lower Open Anticipated For Singapore Shares

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market turned lower again on Wednesday, one session after snapping the four-day losing streak in which it had stumbled almost 35 points or 1.2 percent. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,100-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative recession fears and demand concerns. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The STI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, plantation stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index plunged 42.58 points or 1.35 percent to finish at 3,103.45 after trading between 3,095.80 and 3,131.11. Volume was 917.35 million shares worth 1.04 billion Singapore dollars. There were 277 decliners and 118 gainers.

Among the actives, Yangzijiang Shipbuilding plummeted 6.00 percent, while Golden Agri-Resources plunged 4.35 percent, SembCorp Industries tumbled 3.29 percent, Wilmar International skidded 2.91 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation retreated 2.00 percent, Singapore Press Holdings declined 1.88 percent, DBS Group dropped 1.86 percent, CapitaLand sank 1.69 percent, Keppel Corp shed 1.68 percent, United Overseas Bank lost 1.62 percent, CapitaLand Commercial Trust fell 1.44 percent, Singapore Exchange slid 1.41 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust jumped 1.31 percent, Genting Singapore dipped 1.12 percent, Ascendas REIT eased 0.96 percent, Thai Beverage was down 0.56 percent and Comfort DelGro and SingTel were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is poor as stocks moved sharply lower on Wednesday, extending Tuesday's losses and sending the major averages to their lowest closing levels in a month.

The Dow shed 494.42 points or 1.86 percent to finish at 26,078.62, the NASDAQ lost 123.44 points or 1.56 percent to 7,785.25 and the S&P 500 fell 52.64 points or 1.79 percent to 2,887.61.

The sell-off on Wall Street came on disappointing jobs data from payroll processor ADP, which said private sector employment climbed less than expected.

Investors are increasingly nervous about Friday's more closely watched monthly jobs report from the Labor Department, which includes both public and private sector jobs.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday after data showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a third straight week and on worries about a likely drop in global energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November fell $0.98 or 1.8 percent at $52.64 a barrel.

