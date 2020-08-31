Lower Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 130 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 5,240-point plateau and it's looking at another weak lead on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on growth concerns as the number of coronavirus cases around the world continues to rise. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and cement stocks, while the resource companies were mixed.

For the day, the index tumbled 108.17 points or 2.02 percent to finish at 5,238.49 after trading between 5,233.14 and 5,369.45.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia shed 0.37 percent, while Bank Mandiri plummeted 4.42 percent, Bank CIMB Niaga plunged 4.12 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia tumbled 2.86 percent, Indosat tanked 3.36 percent, Indocement sank 3.06 percent, Semen Indonesia dropped 0.94 percent, Astra Agro Lestari added 0.49 percent, Vale Indonesia rose 0.26 percent, Timah lost 3.05 percent and Aneka Tambang, Indofood Suskes and Bumi Resources were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is mostly soft as the Dow and S&P 500 opened lower on Monday and finished in the red, while the NASDAQ maintained a positive bias throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 223.82 points or 0.78 percent to finish at 28,430.05, while the NASDAQ gained 79.82 points or 0.68 percent to end at 11,775.46 and the S&P 500 fell 7.70 points or 0.22 percent to close at 3,500.31.

The weakness on the Dow came as the index welcomed three new stocks: Honeywell (HON), Salesforce (CTM) and Amgen (AMGN). It also cut loose three others: ExxonMobil (XOM), Pfizer (PFE) and Raytheon (RTN).

Apple (APPL) stocks jumped on Monday as stock splits went into effect for that company and for Tesla.

Growth concerns persist as coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have topped 183,000. That's prompted reports that the Food and Drug Administration may be willing to bypass the normal approval process to authorize a vaccine before Phase 3 trials are completed.

Crude oil futures retreated after early gains and settled lower Monday amid uncertainty about the outlook for energy demand as coronavirus cases continue to rise. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $0.36 or 0.8 percent at $42.61 a barrel.

Closer to home, Indonesia will provide August numbers for consumer prices later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.01 percent on month and 1.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.1 percent monthly decline and the 1.54 percent yearly gain in July. Core CPI is tipped to jump 2.0 percent on year, slowing from 2.07 percent in the previous month.

