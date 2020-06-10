Lower Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, tumbling almost 150 points or 3 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 4,920-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent rallies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financials, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index plunged 114.37 points or 2.27 percent to finish at 4,920.68 after trading between 4,892.82 and 5,036.86.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 4.35 percent, while Bank Mandiri plunged 6.92 percent, Bank Central Asia eased 0.09 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia plummeted 7.00 percent, Indosat soared 4.21 percent, Indocement retreated 5.74 percent, Semen Indonesia and Indofood Suskes both shed 2.38 percent, Aneka Tambang sank 2.46 percent, Vale Indonesia dropped 2.05 percent, Timah tumbled 2.48 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks saw considerable volatility Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before eventually ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 282.31 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 26,989.99, while the NASDAQ added 66.59 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 10,020.35 and the S&P 500 fell 17.04 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,190.14.

The continued advance by the Nasdaq partly reflected notable gains by big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which jumped by 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, to new record closing highs.

Meanwhile, the lower closes by the Dow and the S&P 500 came even though both indexes briefly turned positive after the Fed indicated interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain near zero through the end of 2022. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled at $39.60 a barrel, gaining $0.66 or 1.7 percent.

