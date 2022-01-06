Lower Open Anticipated For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 40 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,655-point plateau and it figures to see continued selling pressure again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests further consolidation on interest rate concerns and ahead of U.S. employment data, although support from crude oil prices should limit the downside. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion. The JCI finished slightly lower on Thursday following losses from the resource and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed.

For the day, the index dipped 8.95 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 6,653.35 after trading between 6,593.23 and 6,679.85. Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia tanked 2.06 percent, while Bank Central Asia collected 0.34 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slumped 1.19 percent, Indosat rallied 2.44 percent, Indocement retreated 1.33 percent, Semen Indonesia shed 0.69 percent, Indofood Suskes jumped 1.20 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.03 percent, Astra International accelerated 1.73 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations plunged 3.42 percent, Astra Agro Lestari climbed 1.04 percent, Aneka Tambang tumbled 1.76 percent, Vale Indonesia declined 1.08 percent, Timah sank 0.70 percent and Bumi Resources, Bank CIMB Niaga, Bank Mandiri, Energi Mega Persada and Bank Negara Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being soft as the major averages opened a bit higher on Thursday and then hugged both sides of the unchanged line before ending slightly lower.

The Dow dropped 170.64 points or 0.47 percent to finish at 36,236.47, while the NASDAQ lost 19.31 points or 0.13 percent to close at 15,080.87 and the S&P 500 fell 4.53 points or 0.10 percent to end at 4,696.05.

The choppy trading on Wall Street reflected continued uncertainty in reaction to the minutes of Wednesday's Federal Reserve meeting. The minutes of the Fed's December meeting had a hawkish tone, suggesting the central bank will more aggressive in tightening monetary policy.

Traders may also have been reluctant to continue making significant moves ahead of the closely watched monthly jobs report later today.

In economic news, the Labor Department noted a modest increase in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. Also, the Institute for Supply Management said U.S. service sector growth slowed from a record high in December.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Thursday, lifted by rising unrest in Kazakhstan and supply outages in Libya. Hopes that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus will not significantly impact global oil demand also contributed to the increase in prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for February ended higher by $1.61 or 2.1 percent at $79.46 a barrel.

