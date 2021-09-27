Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market bounced higher again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 400 points or 1.7 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,200-point plateau although it may open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is unclear, with uncertainty of interest rates and the coronavirus tempered by support from crude oil prices. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Monday as gains from the oil companies and properties were offset by weakness from the casinos.

For the day, the index rose 16.62 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 24,208.78 after trading between 24,131.42 and 24,509.00.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies surrendered 1.71 percent, while AIA Group was up 0.35 percent, Alibaba Group was down 1.66 percent, Alibaba Health Info declined 1.79 percent, ANTA Sports tumbled 2.25 percent, China Mengniu Dairy climbed 1.62 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 0.52 percent, China Resources Land dropped 1.32 percent, CITIC shed 1.26 percent, CNOOC surged 5.08 percent, Country Garden skidded 2.24 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical soared 3.66 percent, Galaxy Entertainment plunged 3.60 percent, Hang Lung Properties added 1.16 percent, Henderson Land gained 0.70 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas slid 0.17 percent, Li Ning fell 0.79 percent, Longfor tanked 3.18 percent, Meituan advanced 1.55 percent, New World Development jumped 1.66 percent, Sands China plummeted 4.01 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties lost 0.99 percent, Techtronic Industries retreated2.20 percent, Xiaomi Corporation sank 1.58 percent, WuXi Biologics spiked 3.48 percent and China Life Insurance and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as the major averages opened mixed on Monday and finished the same way.

The Dow added 71.37 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 34,869.37, while the NASDAQ sank 77.73 points or 0.52 percent to close at 14,969.97 and the S&P 500 fell 12.37 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,443.11.

The choppy performance of Wall Street came as traders were cautious, looking ahead to speeches from several Fed officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell.

Uncertainty regarding the debt-laden China Evergrande added to the cautious sentiment.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased more than expected in August.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday, extending gains to a fifth session amid tighter supplies and signs of rising demand for oil. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up by $1.47 or 2 percent at $75.45 a barrel.

