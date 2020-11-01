Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, sinking more than 810 points or 3.3 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,100-point plateau and it's looking at another soft start again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on disappointing earnings news, rising coronavirus cases and pre-election volatility in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, oil and insurance companies and casinos.

For the day, the index plummeted 479.18 points or 1.95 percent to finish at 24,107.42 after trading between 24,029.95 and 24,600.54.

Among the actives, China Mengniu Dairy plummeted 5.94 percent, while China Life Insurance plunged 4.10 percent, WH Group tanked 3.79 percent, AIA Group tumbled 3.37 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical skidded 3.20 percent, CITIC retreated 3.15 percent, Alibaba declined 3.11 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China surrendered 2.90 percent, Galaxy Entertainment sank 2.76 percent, AAC Technologies dropped 2.74 percent, Sands China shed 2.69 percent, China Mobile lost 1.98 percent, WuXi Biologics fell 1.81 percent, CNOOC slid 1.54 percent, Techtronic Industries skidded 1.52 percent, China Resources Land sank 1.41 percent, Ping An Insurance dropped 1.18 percent, Hengan International gained 1.03 percent, Hang Lung Properties perked 0.97 percent, New World Development shed 0.94 percent, Xiaomi Corporation advanced 0.92 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.66 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties gained 0.66 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 0.36 percent, BOC Hong Kong eased 0.23 percent and Power Assets Holdings was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into the red as the day progressed, cutting into gains from the previous session.

The Dow shed 157.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,501.60, while the NASDAQ plunged 274.01 points or 2.45 percent to end at 10,911.59 and the S&P 500 sank 40.15 points or 1.21 percent to close at 3,269.96. For the week, the Dow shed 6.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 5.5 percent and the S&P fell 5.6 percent.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name tech companies, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Twitter (TWTR).

Lingering concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases also weighed on Wall Street along with uncertainty about this week's presidential election.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income rebounded more than anticipated in September, while the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment improved slightly more than estimated in October.

Crude oil prices sank again on Friday, extending the steep drop seen in the two previous sessions on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a renewed spike in coronavirus cases. Crude for December delivery fell $0.38 to a five-month low of $35.79 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will release September numbers for retail sales later today; in August, sales were down 13.4 percent on year.

