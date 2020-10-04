Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - Ahead of the long weekend for the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Hong Kong stock market had moved higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had tumbled more than 500 points or 2.1 percent. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 23,460-point plateau although it may open under pressure on Monday as it catches up on missed soft sentiment.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft thanks to the uncertainty created by U.S. President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus. The European markets were mixed on Friday and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials, properties and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the casinos and oil stocks.

For the day, the index climbed 183.52 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 23,459.05 after trading between 23,368.49 and 23,780.87.

Among the actives, China Resources Land skyrocketed 5.92 percent, while Alibaba Group surged 3.84 percent, China Mengniu Dairy soared 2.69 percent, Henderson Land spiked 2.51 percent, WuXi Biologics accelerated 2.06 percent, Xiaomi jumped 2.00 percent, New World Development climbed 1.76 percent, Techtronic Industries gathered 1.60 percent, Sun Hung Kai Properties rallied 1.59 percent, CITIC perked 1.43 percent, AAC Technologies advanced 1.21 percent, China Mobile added 1.02 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.81 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.75 percent, Galaxy Entertainment tumbled 0.67 percent, CNOOC skidded 0.53 percent, Sands China sank 0.50 percent, BOC Hong Kong rose 0.49 percent, AIA Group dropped 0.33 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) shed 0.32 percent, China Life Insurance increased 0.23 percent, WH Group fell 0.16 percent, Ping An Insurance was up 0.06 percent and Hong Kong & China Gas was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and remained in the red throughout the session, with the NASDAQ posting particularly steep losses.

The Dow shed 134.09 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 27,682.81, while the NASDAQ plummeted 251.49 points or 2.22 percent to end at 11,075.02 and the S&P 500 sank 32.36 points or 0.96 percent to close at 3,348.44. For the week, the Dow surged 1.9 percent and the NASDAQ and S&P both climbed 1.5 percent.

The weakness on Wall Street came following news that Trump and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus. This just a month before Election Day and has led to additional uncertainty about the outcome of the presidential election.

In economic news, the Labor Department said U.S. job growth slowed by much more than anticipated in September.

Crude oil futures ended sharply lower on Friday, weighed down by worries about the outlook for energy demand amid reports of sharp spikes in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended down $1.67 or 4.3 percent at $37.05 a barrel.

