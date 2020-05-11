Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in two straight sessions, collecting more than 620 points or 2.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,600-point plateau although it's due for some profit taking on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with support from technology stocks offset by concerns for a renewed outbreak of Covid-19. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Monday following gains from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index spiked 371.89 points or 1.53 percent to finish at 24,602.06 after trading between 24,470.18 and 24,766.83.

Among the actives, Tencent Holdings surged 4.02 percent, while Sands China soared 3.38 percent, China Mengniu Dairy spiked 2.72 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 2.31 percent, China Resources Land jumped 2.10 percent, AAC Technologies climbed 1.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 1.62 percent, AIA Group perked 1.51 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.17 percent, WH Group advanced 1.12 percent, Galaxy Entertainment added 1.02 percent, CITIC gained 0.90 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 0.76 percent, New World Development increased 0.66 percent, CNOOC added 0.23 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas gained 0.15 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical rose 0.13 percent and China mobile was up 0.08 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is murky as stocks opened sharply lower on Monday but eventually ended the session mixed.

The Dow sank 109.33 points or 0.45 percent to finish at 24,221.99, while the NASDAQ jumped 71.02 points or 0.78 percent to 9,192.34 and the S&P 500 rose 0.39 points or 0.01 percent to end at 2,930.19.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on recent strength in the markets amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections. But reports of new clusters of cases in South Korea and China raised worries about the dangers of reopening economies too quickly.

The advance by the NASDAQ partly reflected gains by big-name tech stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Microsoft (MSFT), which all moved to the upside on the day.

Oil prices slid Monday on concerns of the outlook for energy demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic as several countries across the world announced plans to reopen their economies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended down $0.64 or 2.4 percent at $24.14 a barrel.

