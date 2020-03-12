Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Shares

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, plunging more than 1,080 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just above the 24,300-point plateau and it's expected to see further downside again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is brutally negative as markets around the world continue to plummet on coronavirus concerns. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plummeted 922.54 points or 3.66 percent to finish at 24,309.07 after trading between 24,117.94 and 24,657.67.

Among the actives, Techtronic Industries cratered 9.55 percent, while CNOOC plummeted 8.33 percent, WH Group plunged 7.53 percent, AAC Technologies tumbled 7.11 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 4.69 percent, AIA Group retreated 4.44 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical declined 4.30 percent, BOC Hong Kong surrendered 4.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) sank 4.18 percent, Tencent Holdings dropped 3.91 percent, China Mobile shed 3.65 percent, New World Development lost 3.50 percent, Ping An Insurance and Galaxy Entertainment both fell 3.15 percent, Sands China slid 2.69 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China gave away 2.23 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas was down 1.96 percent and CITIC eased 1.75 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks showed another substantial move to the downside on Thursday.

The Dow recorded its biggest one-day percentage drop since the stock market crash of 1987 and the NASDAQ and the S&P 500 joined the blue chip index in bear market territory.

The Dow plunged 2,352.60 points or 9.99 percent to finish at 21,200.62, while the NASDAQ tumbled 750.25 points or 9.43 percent to 7,201.80 and the S&P 500 plummeted 260.74 points or 9.51 percent to 2,480.64.

Concerns about the impact of the coronavirus continue to weigh on the markets after President Donald Trump addressed the nation about the outbreak Wednesday evening. Trump was likely trying to calm the markets but instead exacerbated concerns by announcing a ban on all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days.

Stocks briefly fluctuated but remained sharply lower in afternoon trading after the Federal Reserve announced significant steps to provide liquidity to the financial markets.

The coronavirus concerns overshadowed the day's economic data, including a Labor Department report showing an unexpected drop in initial jobless claims last week. The Labor Department also said producer prices fell more than expected in February amid a steep drop in energy prices.

Crude oil prices took heavy damage on Thursday, in line with most other equities and commodities as the coronavirus has been declared a global pandemic. West Texas Intermediate crude oil for April plummeted $2.13 or 6.46 percent to $30.96 a barrel on Thursday. In the last two sessions, crude has given up more than 12 percent.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q4 data for industrial production later today; in the three months prior, production eased 0.1 percent on quarter and gained 0.4 percent on year.

