Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has tracked lower in consecutive trading days, sinking almost 600 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,480-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative on concerns for a second wave of Covid-19 and a resulting economic slowdown. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday with damage across the board - especially from the financials, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index plunged 569.58 points or 2.27 percent to finish at the daily low of 24,480.15 after peaking at 25,059.32.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment plummeted 5.06 percent, while Sands China plunged 4.23 percent, China Life Insurance tanked 3.90 percent, AIA Group tumbled 2.86 percent, BOC Hong Kong skidded 2.79 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) retreated 2.77 percent, CNOOC declined 2.53 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical surrendered 2.50 percent, New World Development dropped 2.47 percent, China Mobile sank 1.79 percent, China Mengniu Dairy shed 1.64 percent, CITIC lost 1.47 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas fell 1.42 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China slid 1.34 percent, Ping An Insurance dipped 1.28 percent, AAC Technologies slipped 1.06 percent, Tencent Holdings eased 0.85 percent and WH Group was down 0.73 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is brutal as stocks opened sharply lower on Thursday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed.

The Dow plummeted 1,861.82 points or 6.90 percent to finish at 25,128.17, while the NASDAQ tumbled 527.62 points or 5.27 percent to end at 9,492.73 and the S&P 500 plunged 188.04 points or 5.89 percent to close at 3,002.10.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus cases, fueling worries that economic reopening caused a spike in infections after the number of hospitalizations since Memorial Day has risen in a dozen states.

Meanwhile, as businesses reopen, the Labor Department reported a continued decrease in first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. A separate report from Labor Department showed a much bigger than expected increase in U.S. producer prices in May.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Thursday as reports showing a resurgence in coronavirus cases raised the possibility of another lockdown and a likely drop in energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended down $3.26 or 8.2 percent at $36.34 a barrel.

Closer to home, Hong Kong will provide Q1 data for industrial production later today; in the three months prior, industrial production sank 0.8 percent on quarter and 0.5 percent on year.

