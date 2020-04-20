Lower Open Anticipated For Hong Kong Bourse

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market headed south again on Monday, one session after it had ended the two-day losing streak in which it had fallen almost 430 points or 1.8 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,330-point plateau and it's tipped to open under pressure again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft with energy stocks expected to weigh after crude oil futures went negative for the first time ever. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The Hang Seng finished slightly lower on Monday as losses from the financials, properties and casinos were tempered by support from the oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index sank 49.98 points or 0.21 percent to finish at 24,330.02 after trading between 24,225.55 and 24,503.56.

Among the actives, Sun Hing Kai Properties plummeted 2.94 percent, while Hong Kong & China Gas plunged 2.09 percent, China Resources Land tumbled 2.02 percent, CITIC tanked 1.90 percent, AAC Technologies skidded 1.66 percent, CNOOC surged 1.55 percent, China Life Insurance soared 1.49 percent, China Mobile spiked 1.16 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical accelerated 0.98 percent, WH Group jumped 0.93 percent, AIA Group retreated 0.62 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) climbed 0.52 percent, Galaxy Entertainment declined 0.40 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.39 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.38 percent, Sands China shed 0.31 percent, Tencent Holdings lost 0.24 percent, BOC Hong Kong fell 0.21 percent, New World Development eased 0.11 percent and Power Assets rose 0.10 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks opened lower on Monday and remained in the red throughout the session.

The Dow shed 592.05 points or 2.44 percent to 23,650.44, while the NASDAQ dropped 89.41 points or 1.03 percent to 8,560.73 and the S&P 500 sank 51.40 points or 1.79 percent to 2,823.16.

The weakness on Wall Street came as traders cashed in on last week's gains amid lingering concerns about the economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

An historic drop by the price of crude oil also weighed on the markets, with a crude futures contract turning negative for the first time ever.

The front month contract settled at -$37.63 a barrel, as against Friday's settlement price of $18.27 a barrel. The previous low for a front-month contract was $9.75, way back in April 1986.

The tumble was due to rising concerns about the excess supply in the oil market and the lack of storage facility, and mounting fears about the outlook for energy demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

